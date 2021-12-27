Liverpool fans all feel the same way about Allan Saint-Maximin after the Frenchman’s impressive strike against Manchester United

Allan Saint-Maximin scored a wonderful goal to put Newcastle 1-0 up against Manchester United at St. James’ Park and the Frenchman’s strike has led many Liverpool fans to express their admiration for the winger.

The goal was just his fourth of the season but many Kopites believe the former Nice man would be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad with his energetic and exciting style of play.

We do currently possess some of the world’s best attacking players but many of them are approaching the final years of their contracts and aren’t getting any younger.

Saint-Maximin is just 24-years-old and certainly has his best years ahead of him.

Klopp would be able to work his magic on the winger and fine-tune parts of his game as he’s done with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

One supporter has even claimed that he would drop Mane in order to give Saint-Maximin a spot in the starting XI for the Reds.

A number of clubs will be keeping an eye on the Newcastle No. 10 if he can continue his impressive showings.

You can see some of the tweets about Saint-Maximin below via Twitter.

Liverpool need to put in a cheeky £30m bid for Saint Maximin in January. #LFC — Daniel (@Dan_McGiveron) December 27, 2021

Allan Maximan will be a good option for us, he is baller, young, one on the fastest player in the world and a good finisher.#LFC — Mo Salah stan (@Vdid_0) December 27, 2021

#lfc I would take Saint-Maximin and drop Mane!!!! — Lee Zamiteas (@LZamiteas) December 27, 2021