Liverpool fans react to Leicester City’s team to face Manchester City, with six changes from Carabao Cup game

Leicester City faced Manchester City in a match that was sandwiched between two Liverpool games and they made plenty of changes from their last outing.

Brendan Rodgers’ side changed six players from their quarter-final defeat at Anfield, much to the disappointment of many of our supporters who believed that there had been a lack of effort to try and beat the Manchester club.

Here’s a selection of some of the reaction:

Leicester played a full strength team against our kids in the carabooty cup and then rotated against city in the league 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — A🤾🏽‍♂️ (@Akzyy) December 26, 2021

City are a joke but that Leicester team is beyond poor. — Luke (@LukeMcMillan_) December 26, 2021

New plan is to get Leicester relegated. Played a full team vs Liverpools B team, celebrated like cunts and got beat. Fielding a joke team against City and 2-0 down in 10 mins. — Real_LFC_Fan (@Real_LFC_Fan) December 26, 2021

READ MORE: (Image) ‘This might help’ – Andy Robertson uploads image to explain how he sustained his black eye

The changes were ultimately unsuccessful though as the Foxes fell to a 6-3 defeat, despite clawing their way back to 4-3 after being four goals behind at the break.

It’s not known what team they will field against us in the next match but given the prioritising of the League Cup match over the trip to the Etihad, it may be a weaker side again.

It’s been a tough schedule for the East Midlands team and they have had to juggle injuries and COVID issues but there were a lot of unhappy Reds with their line-up against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Should Leicester have tried harder to beat City?

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!