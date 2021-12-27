Mo Salah shares trio of dressing room pictures as Liverpool squad enjoy some festive training

Mo Salah has clearly been enjoying training of late as he shared a trio of images online, from inside the Liverpool dressing room.

Posing alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, our Egyptian King is clearly enjoying his festive training sessions in Kirkby.

Many supporters were delighted to see the return of our No.6 from his isolation period after his positive COVID test and it appears that we have a clean bill of health for the Leicester City game.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah features on ITV documentary alongside his waxwork model

Andy Robertson wasn’t happy to see the picture with the Scouser in our team though, as he commented: ‘What is this? You cheating on me @trentarnold66‘.

Fingers crossed they were posing for pictures to celebrate a new contract for the Egyptian King, as some have tipped online the deal was signed and sealed on Christmas Eve.

Whatever the reason though, it’s great to see the unity amongst Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

You can view the Salah images on his Instagram account:

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!