“One of the best away performances” – Jurgen Klopp reflects on 2019 Leicester City Boxing Day game

Ahead of our match against Brendan Rodgers’ side, Jurgen Klopp has reflected on the 2019 Boxing Day game against Leicester City.

Judging it as one of the best away performances in his Anfield tenure, our boss was full of praise of his team’s recovery from the Club World Cup victory in Qatar.

Speaking with the media ahead of the second successive game against the same opponent, our boss was happy to reminisce:

READ MORE: Leicester City could be without 11 first-team players ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the King Power Stadium

The 54-year-old said: “This performance two years ago was after we came back from the Club World Cup in Qatar and we had absolutely no idea how we will deal with that intensity because we played there two games in the middle of a very intense period.

“Travels, different climate obviously, it was much warmer in Qatar than it was here! You come back and we really had no idea how the boys would react, and then this reaction was absolutely special.

“It was one of the best away performances we produced since I am here. Outstanding.

“But we should not now compare [to now] and the situation is clear. I expect Leicester will fight with all they have because that’s how they are, but we want to go there to get a result as well so we will fight as well.

“That’s it. How good the game will be in the end, we will see. But we are going there to win the game, which is difficult enough”.

It’s obvious that this will be a totally different game but hopefully the small break after the Leeds United postponement will positively affect the team, before our trip to the East Midlands.

If we can replicate the 4-0 victory in their stadium and produce another performance like that in 2019, that would be a great way to end football in 2021.

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!