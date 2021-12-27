(Video) Jamie Carragher emphatically floors Jimmy Bullard on Soccer AM in anniversary tweet from former Liverpool man

Jamie Carragher certainly never shirked a big tackle and he’s shared one of his most recent challenges online.

One year ago, our former No.23 and Gary Neville appeared on Soccer AM, alongside host Jimmy Bullard, and took part in a festive football drill.

During the game, the Bootle-born defender interrupted the turn of the former Wigan man as he unleashed a huge sliding tackle.

The 43-year-old’s tackle was shared online to celebrate the anniversary of the famous event, with the caption of ‘Play on!‘.

Most referees today (except maybe Paul Tierney) would show Carra a straight red but the host and former midfielder only wanted a yellow as he was emphatically floored.

He took the tackle well though, not many would want to be on the receiving end of that one!

