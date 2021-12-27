(Video) Jordan Henderson spotted at Royal Carols service in Westminster Abbey as he is honoured for his work during the pandemic

Such was the influence of Jordan Henderson during the first wave of the pandemic, he was invited to attend the Royal Carols at Westminster Abbey.

By personal invitation of the Duchess of Cambridge, our captain was asked to attend the carol service that was held to celebrate the work of individuals and organisations who supported communities during the pandemic.

Our No.14 was spotted on camera as the hymn ‘O Come All Ye Faithful‘ was being sung and he was part of a large congregation in the royal church.

The 31-year-old was coy to the cameras as others smiled and waved after seeing themselves on the screen.

The Sunderland-born midfielder was key in pushing the Premier League captains to donating to the NHS and for taking the knee against racism and wearing patches on the kits of all players in all the teams.

He’s an inspirational leader and it’s great that his contributions have been recognised by so many people, including the Royal Family.

You can watch the full carol service ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’ via ITV Hub and Henderson’s cameo comes at 45:00.

