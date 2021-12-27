(Video) Mo Salah features on ITV documentary alongside his waxwork model

Mo Salah’s waxwork double was aired on ITV as he starred alongside the rich and famous members of London’s model attraction.

The Egyptian King featured as Madame Tussauds opens its doors to reveal exactly what goes into immortalising celebrities in wax, as behind the scenes access was provided to see how the models were made.

Our No.11 is considered as one of the most famous people in the country and that has been reflected in the artwork created for him and the museums visitors.

The 29-year-old commented that it was “a new experience for me” after he had inspected the model, even looking down his shirt and asking: “does he have abs?“.

It was clearly a good experience for our man and it’s great that he can be there for everyone to see and spread the positive image he portrays of our club.

If you’re nearby, make sure you pop in and say hi!

You can watch Salah on ‘Madame Tussauds: The Full Wax’ (at 24:00) via the ITV Hub.

