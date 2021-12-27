(Video) Watch as Thiago Alcantara accidentally passes to Santa Claus during Bayern Munich game

Thiago Alcantara doesn’t play too many misplaced passes but this one to Santa Claus is certainly one of his funniest.

During a game for Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig, our No.6 played the ball out to the left-wing and the ball nearly rolled out for a throw-in.

However; when the pass was watched back, it does look as though the Spanish international was distracted by a moving advertising board that was adorned with Father Christmas.

Even when the former Barcelona man misses his target, it still finds a teammate and he was thankful to see the ball remain in his side’s possession after the pass.

Eagle eyed viewers will also see our man feature alongside Xabi Alonso in what would be a dream midfield for many Liverpool fans, with two pass masters featuring together.

Given the fact we also wear the same colour as Santa, let’s hope we don’t have any similarly festive adverts at Anfield.

You can watch Thiago’s pass via Bundesliga on YouTube:

