‘We are not Liverpool’ – Pep Guardiola makes bold statement about Manchester City and compares his team to Jurgen Klopp’s

Pep Guardiola has made a bold claim about his Manchester City team and compared his men to Liverpool, in a shortcoming of his side.

Speaking with the Manchester Evening News following his victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day, the Spaniard said:

“We cannot attack quicker. We are not Liverpool. They are masters at that, we are not“.

READ MORE: (Video) Jordan Henderson spotted at Royal Carols service in Westminster Abbey as he is honoured for his work during the pandemic

The 50-year-old was full of praise for a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s tactics as our front three are given the job of winning the ball back as quickly as possible but also attack in the same speed.

Despite the long-running rivalry between the former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dormund coaches, they have a huge amount of respect for each other.

They both have a similar style of play and have revolutionised football in England with their positive, possession and attacking style of football but it’s good to see the former Barcelona man believes we have the upper hand in at least one area of our game.

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!