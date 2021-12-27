‘You have to be efficient’ – Youri Tielemans explains how Leicester can take something from their PL clash with Liverpool

Youri Tielemans has claimed that when Leicester come up against Liverpool tomorrow they will ‘have to run a lot’ to take anything from the game.

The Belgium international claimed that his side need to be ‘mentally tough’ as chances may be few and far between against Jurgen Klopp’s side at the King Power.

“We will have to run a lot because they are all about intensity, pressing and counter-pressing,” the midfielder told Leicester City’s official website.

“It’s very hard to play against them. You have to find the spaces and be mentally tough. We know that, against teams like Liverpool, you’re not going to get many chances in the game.

“If we do get one, you have to be efficient and hopefully we will keep a cool head to finish our chances and make the best out of this game.”

The two sides met recently in the EFL Cup with the Reds winning on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The Foxes were defeated 6-3 by Manchester City last time out, so Brendan Rodgers will therefore be looking for a big reaction from his side.

Liverpool haven’t played since the league cup victory over the Blues because their Boxing Day fixture against Leeds United was postponed due to a number of Covid-19 cases amongst Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

Tielemans has received a lot of plaudits recently for his impressive midfield showings and reports have linked the former Monaco man with a move to Merseyside in the past.

Hopefully we can keep him quiet tomorrow and earn a huge three points to close the gap on Pep Guardiola’s side at the top.