(Video) Harvey Elliott hints at full return for Liverpool in latest superb training and game montage

Harvey Elliott appeared to hint at a return to the pitch for Liverpool in the near future in his latest Instagram story.

In a clip carrying the caption, ‘The come back’, the teenager can be observed being carried off on a stretcher at Elland Road before embarking on a recovery regimen, with the story ending in the attacker being back on the pitch.

With reports suggesting that the former Fulham Academy graduate is well ahead of schedule, we wouldn’t put it past the player to see him back in Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the new year if ready.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s official Instagram account: