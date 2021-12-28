(Image) Artist shares progress of their Kostas Tsimikas drawing

Kostas Tsimikas has won himself plenty of fans this season and is now being honoured with a drawing by a Liverpool supporter.

The Greek defender is set to feature for the next two games, given the suspension to Andy Robertson, and will be out to impress Jurgen Klopp.

Our 25-year-old left-back was a long way behind the Scottish captain at the start of the season but has proven himself to be a dependable deputy.

Such is the level of increased support by our fans, the ‘Greek Scouser’ has now been honoured by Kristin Wilkinson as the Canadian artist has dedicated some artwork to our player.

The former Olympiacos man’s image hasn’t been finished yet but the shared update shows that there has certainly been some good progress made so far.

We can’t wait to see the finished work and well done so far!

You can see the image courtesy of @SilentKW on Twitter:

Anyhow, while I wait for the first few layers of my Van Dijk painting to dry, thought I’d start a sketch of another #LFC defender… pic.twitter.com/OqpPmflVFG — Kristin Wilkinson (@SilentKW) December 27, 2021

