James Milner’s four-word pre-Leicester City statement shows he’s pumped up for the Premier League match

James Milner was brought on at half-time against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup and was influential in a much improved second 45 minutes.

His 95th minute assist for Takumi Minamino’s late equaliser was followed with a successful penalty by the Leeds-born midfielder.

Our No.7 will be hoping for a similar final result as Jurgen Klopp’s side head to the King Power Stadium and has shared a message on his Twitter account that illustrates how fired up he is for the game.

The 35-year-old used the caption: ‘Different competition, same passion 🔴 #YNWA‘, alongside an image from an argument from the League Cup match.

The incident from the image came after Liverpool failed to kick the ball out for Mark Albrighton whilst he was down ‘injured’, seeing as he played the rest of the game and took a penalty – our vice-captain’s complaint was probably correct.

Let’s hope for a performance similar to the second-half against Brendan Rodgers’ side in our last game and that all the lads are equally as fired up!

You can view Milner’s message on his Twitter:

