Jurgen Klopp met with two fresh injury issues ahead of last game of the year against Leicester City

Following the announcement of the team for the Leicester City game, Jurgen Klopp has been presented two fresh injury concerns.

Liverpool are already without the services of Divock Origi (knee), Nat Phillips (cheekbone), Harvey Elliott (ankle), Adrian (calf) and Andy Robertson (suspension) and have now announced that Takumi Minamino and Thiago Alcantara ‘miss out with minor muscle soreness‘.

Thankfully; it does appear that both issues are not too serious and is hopefully a precaution ahead of the squad issues that will follow the start of AFCON.

READ MORE: “They’re playing at a high level” – Brendan Rodgers’ programme notes about Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

As well as this, we do face Chelsea in the next game and this will be an important match in the title race.

Let’s hope that we can have the services of the majority of the injured players soon and can go into the new year with a near clean bill of health, in what will be an important month for the squad to deal with the absence of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

These two new issues certainly don’t help but let’s hope they’re not too long lasting on the sidelines.

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!