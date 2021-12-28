Klopp outlines five things Liverpool must do to keep pace with City in title race

Jurgen Klopp has suggested a range of things Liverpool must consistently do to keep up with Manchester City in what is proving to be an enthralling title race this term.

Set to play Leicester City, the Reds find themselves six points behind the league leaders with a game in hand after having dropped points in London against Tottenham.

“I hope I don’t eat my words but we are more stable than we were in the past,” the German was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“We have to stay like this, at least. That is the minimum.

“We have to play flexible football, direct football, creative football, to defend rock solid and to force things as well in games up until the last second. We had periods in games when we were 2-0 up and the opponent came back.

“The things we don’t do right we have to learn from, and that is what this group always did. It gives some reason to be optimistic but of course opponents are incredibly strong and even when they are not flying they win the games.”

Having been beaten by both the Merseysiders’ backup options in the Carabao Cup and a rampant Citizens side at the weekend, Brendan Rodgers will no doubt have a task and a half on his hands motivating his beleaguered Foxes outfit.

That’s not to say that we should by any means underestimate the wounded animal we’ll later visit at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester having threatened not only to run away with proceedings in the cup but also a tremendous comeback against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The return of trio Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho (and potentially Thiago Alcantara) will be a huge boost for us ahead of our trip to the East Midlands, providing some of that much-needed solidity at the back that we’ve been missing of late.

Klopp’s nonetheless correct to refer to consistency as being key to our chances of keeping up with a remarkable City side, which should be a far more achievable goal provided COVID and injuries don’t continue to have an impact on our campaign.

