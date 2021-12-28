Leicester City vs. Liverpool in 1986 revisited as Kenny Dalglish’s side won on a day where Everton lost a crucial game in the title race

Kenny Dalglish’s side headed to Leicester in 1986 for a crucial game in the title race, on a day when Everton all but handed Liverpool the trophy.

It was the penultimate game of the season and the Reds were top of the league but the blue side of the city had a game in hand and were just two points behind, in the chase for the title.

The pressure was on at Filbert Street but we delivered a result when it was needed most, against the Foxes who were fighting for their lives.

Inside half an hour, the game was all but done after goals from Ian Rush and Ronnie Whelan and the second half was all about domination of the ball.

The game management from the side managed by our legendary player-manger was superb and they knew a two goal lead was enough, killing the game in the second half.

It was enough, an Oxford City winner in the 88th minute was huge in the title race too as a side with John Aldridge up top won the game at the death.

Leicester and Oxford were battling at the bottom, Liverpool and Everton at the top – it was a day of dream results for us.

It set up a final day at Stamford Bridge as we won the league for the 16th time, thanks to a winner from Kenny Dalglish himself.

You can watch the highlights of the Liverpool game (via Dave Waller on YouTube) and the Everton game (via Jim Hendo on YouTube):

