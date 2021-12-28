Liverpool fans will love comedian John Oliver’s ‘Si Senor’ comment

Speaking about Liverpool during the Men in Blazers Boxing Day special, John Oliver shared his and his son’s love for the club with a nod to a famous chant celebrating current striker, Bobby Firmino.

The quote in question was shared by the club’s official American Twitter account, with the comedian noting: “If I say ‘Si Senor’ to my six-year-old, he’ll look up at me and say ‘Pass the ball to Bobby and he will score.’

The Brazilian international in question appears to have found his stride in the famous red shirt once more following a difficult prior campaign, registering nine goal contributions in 14 games this term.

The availability and strong form of Diogo Jota will no doubt be playing a role in this as our backup options continue to successfully push our regulars for first-team minutes.

Going back to Oliver’s mention of the Si Senor chant, however, it’s always worth pointing out just how special it is to be a Liverpool supporter at a time where so much quality warrants an abundance of songs to celebrate our cult heroes and world-class talent.

