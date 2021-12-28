Liverpool ‘will have scouts’ watching Naby Keita’s Guinea teammate at AFCON says Sportime’s editor in chief

Liverpool are reportedly set to send scouts to the AFCON to track the progress of Olympiakos’ Aguibou Camara.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Sportime Editor in Chief, Giannis Chorianopoulos, with the attacking midfielder representing Guinea at the tournament in question.

Liverpool will have scouts in AFCON and among the players they will check will be Olympiacos Aguibou Camara. Camara will play for Guinea@LFC @olympiacosfc #LFC #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #Olympiacos — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) December 28, 2021

Given that Naby Keita captains Kaba Diawara’s outfit, one might expect that the Reds’ No.8 will be able to provide further details that will be crucial to our recruitment process – critically including an assessment of the 20-year-old’s character.

Given that Harvey Elliott is expected to have a bright future at the club, one does wonder as to the potential benefit to be gleaned from sourcing another young attacking midfielder to compete with the teenager.

Competition, of course, does bring the best out of several of our talents, and with our midfield beyond Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones and the former Fulham Academy graduate aging, it’s worth considering potential options that could help safeguard the future of the middle of the park.

It does raise questions nonetheless about players like Keita (given the former RB Leipzig man is only 26) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (28) and their futures at the club.

Our recruitment team is not in the habit of getting such calls wrong, of course, and we’d expect the handling of the midfield to be thoroughly thought through by the time we look to make any investments in the squad.

