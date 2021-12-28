‘In my life’ – Liverpool-linked Kylian Mbappe rules out move to Premier League outfit

Kylian Mbappe has ruled out the possibility of him linking up with Tottenham in a future transfer window.

The comments, as relayed in a tweet by PA journalist Jonathan Veal, involved some praise for the London-based club’s current manager, Antonio Conte, along with the expectation that the Italian would help the side ‘make something good this season’.

🚨Some early January transfer window news, Spurs won't be signing Kylian Mbappe.

He said: "I'm sure they will make something good this season with Conte, because he’s a great manager. So it's good for them, but I don't think I will play for Tottenham in my life.” #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) December 28, 2021

The World Cup-winner has been linked with a broad array of outfits across Europe, including title rivals Liverpool who are expected to invest in a new forward in future.

With all due respect to the Lilywhites, it would have been supremely difficult to picture the Frenchman in any other white shirt than Real Madrid’s were other European heavyweights to be given the cold shoulder in the summer.

Though there was a time that Liverpool were thought of as likely potential suitors (particularly following Jurgen Klopp’s admission of admiration), we would expect a move to the English top-flight to be altogether unlikely without a major exit on our end.

A new attacker is likely to be considered at some stage in light of both the age of our main forward line and the expiring contracts still in play, though we’d expect the recruitment team to have its sights set on a more low-key target.

