Liverpool predicted XI v Leicester City: Klopp to reward three stars who played critical role in League Cup comeback

Being set to play Liverpool only two days after being defeated 6-3 at the Etihad, one can only imagine what is going through Brendan Rodgers’ head at this festive time of year.

Following what was a dramatic comeback in the Carabao Cup comparable to some of our famous European nights at Anfield, the Reds will be confident as they make the trip down to the East Midlands and the King Power Stadium.

With a strong side more than likely to be named after the postponement of the Merseysiders’ Boxing Day meeting with Leeds United, that level of assuredness will only grow with the likes of talismanic No.4 Virgil van Dijk back in the side.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will love comedian John Oliver’s ‘Si Senor’ comment

Having posted rock-solid display against the Foxes in the League Cup, we’ll be backing Jurgen Klopp to hand Ibrahima Konate another start alongside our Dutch international in the backline ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks.

In the middle of the park, returns for Fabinho (also formerly sidelined with COVID-19) and Jordan Henderson seem bolt-on, with Naby Keita another player who could be rewarded with a starting berth on the teamsheet following a masterful performance in the cup.

Up top, we’ll be backing Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota to return to the fold, particularly after the latter impressed as a half-time substitute against Rodgers’ men last time out.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Salah, Mane

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!