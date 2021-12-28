(Video) Liverpool fans witness rare sight not seen since 2017 as Salah misses Leicester penalty

Mo Salah reminded fans and neutrals of his rare fallibility after failing to secure Liverpool’s opening goal at the King Power Stadium from the spot.

Leicester City No.1 Kasper Schmeichel guessed correctly to deny the Egyptian King his 16th league goal of the season, with the former Roma frontman unable to bury the rebound as he struck the crossbar with his header.

It’s a rare sight for the club’s travelling fans, though one we’d expect the No.11 will be keen to correct in the East Midlands as we look to keep the pace with Manchester City in the English top-flight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime:

MO SALAH DENIED FROM THE SPOT! Kasper Schmeichel guesses the right way to save the Egyptian's penalty! 😲 Watch #LEILIV LIVE: https://t.co/zL8HQoCL0P pic.twitter.com/FNAi77qdGm — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2021