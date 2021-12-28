Liverpool team news confirmed: Oxlade-Chamberlain starts as Klopp names strong XI

With the title race beginning to heat up over the festive period, the pressure is on Liverpool to keep pace with Pep Guardiola’s dominating Manchester City outfit.

Having already mounted a remarkable comeback against Leicester City in the League Cup, the Foxes will no doubt be keen to set things straight against the Reds – particularly after being put to the sword by the Cityzens on Boxing Day.

With six points already separating Jurgen Klopp’s men from the league leaders, it’s critical that the Merseysiders don’t drop any more before the year is out lest they wish to further embolden their title rivals.

READ MORE: Liverpool move for Mane-esque PL wide man would baffle fans neutrals just as much as Jota deal claims pundit

In light of the rest we’ve been able to benefit from as a result of the Premier League’s decision to postpone our fixture with Leeds United, we’ve been able to field a more or less full-strength XI, with Virgil van Dijk partnering Joel Matip in defence.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return to the fold in the middle of the park.

Up top, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane take up the forward line spots in a particularly devastating attacking combination.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Liverpool are set to take on Leicester City for the second time in the row following our impressive League Cup comeback… is this the team you expected to be put out? 🤔💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/eic5lht9eq — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 28, 2021

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!