Mo Salah appears to be influenced by James Maddison moments before penalty miss

Liverpool fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Leicester City after an Ademola Lookman strike in the second half was enough to earn the home side all three points.

Premier League top scorer Mo Salah missed a penalty in the first half and it proved to be costly as the Reds failed to break down a resilient Foxes defence.

In the build-up to the Egyptian’s penalty, Leicester midfielder James Maddison appeared to say something to our No. 11 and whatever he said, it clearly worked.

Sadio Mane had a huge chance to put the visitors ahead just after halftime but the Senegal international blazed over the bar after being slid through on goal by Diogo Jota.

The result now leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men six points behind Manchester City, above Chelsea only on goal difference.

Next up is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel’s side in a game that now means even more.

You can see a clip of the Leicester midfielder speaking to Salah moments before Kasper Schmeichel saves the former Roma man’s penalty below courtesy of Amazon Prime.

Wonder what James Maddison said to Mo Salah before his penalty? 👀#PLonPrime #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/nvZtR5VWlV — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2021