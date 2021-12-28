Mo Salah looks set to equal one record currently held by Harry Kane at the end of the season

Mo Salah has won both the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Liverpool and he’s also the league’s top goalscorer this term with 15 goals.

The Egyptian appears to be breaking records every time he features for Jurgen Klopp’s men but there is one record that he doesn’t hold at the moment.

Harry Kane is currently the only player to ever finish as the league’s leading goalscorer and assister in the same campaign – he registered 23 goals and 18 assists last season.

Liverpool’s No. 11 currently tops both charts after 19 games so far this term and he will hope to remain where he is until the season ends in May.

The former Roma man did miss a penalty during the first half of Liverpool’s game at the King Power, something he’ll be looking to make up for during the second period.

A big second half is needed not just in this game, but the season in general, if Salah is to match another impressive record.