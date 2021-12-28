Mo Salah misses out on three awards as Ian Rush attends Globe Soccer awards for player of the year

Some of the biggest names in the football world attended the Globe Soccer awards in Dubai as Mo Salah missed out on three player of the year accolades.

Former Liverpool forward Ian Rush was in attendance to meet the winners after the ceremony as another example of the Egyptian King being overlooked for key awards was demonstrated in the United Arab Emirates, the Welshman shared a video of the evening on his Instagram account:

The two big winners from the evening were Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe as a host of awards were given out, none of which were awarded to any Liverpool players or staff.

In full, the roll of honour was:

Best Goalkeeper of the Year – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Best Men’s Club of the Year – Chelsea

Best Defender of the Year – Leonardo Bonucci

Best Sporting Director of the Year – Txiki Begiristain

Best Coach of the Year – Roberto Mancini

Player Career Award – Ronaldinho

Maradona Award – Robert Lewandowski

Best Men’s Player of the Year – Kylian Mbappe

TikTok Fan’s Player of the Year – Robert Lewandowski

There can’t be too many complaints with the Bayern Munich forward winning but for the PSG attacker to claim the player of the year award, seems unfair on our No.11.

It looks as though 2021 won’t be his year but let’s hope it’s a clean sweep in 2022 for the 29-year-old as he picks up plenty of silverware for Jurgen Klopp’s team and individually.

You can watch Mbappe being awarded the player of the year award via Globe Soccer on Instagram:

