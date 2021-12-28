(Video) Gary Neville’s ‘devastating’ point proves vast gulf between Liverpool and Man United

Gary Neville was far from happy with the attitude on offer from some of Manchester United’s senior stars, in particular Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, following the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

The ex-fullback’s comments certainly highlighted just how different things are over the M62, particularly when it comes to Liverpool’s relationship with their fans, with players completely united when it comes to respecting the contributions of the club’s 12th man.

With there being a near-complete lack of coordination and togetherness over in Manchester, we’re immeasurably grateful to observe Jurgen Klopp’s men making their presence felt on the pitch whilst also nurturing our up and coming talents in the squad.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @footballdaily:

🗣 "It's devastating for the younger players if the two best players are looking at the others as if they're not good enough." @GNev2 blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their whinging and running off the pitch at full-time pic.twitter.com/euSz2kXLg0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021