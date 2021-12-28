Sadio Mane fails to hit the target after Diogo Jota puts the forward through on goal against Leicester City

Sadio Mane had a huge chance to put Liverpool ahead in the early stages of the second-half but couldn’t put the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

Our No.10 latched onto a brilliant through ball by Diogo Jota and was in on goal at the King Power Stadium.

After sending the Danish ‘keeper the wrong way, the Senegalese forward lifted the ball over the bar in what proved to be a massive missed opportunity.

It was a game of missed chances and a crushing defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can watch the Mane chance via Amazon Prime Video Sport:

