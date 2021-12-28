Some supporters react to ‘Manchester United fan’ Martin Tyler’s commentary after Newcastle United game

Martin Tyler has angered plenty of football fans following his commentary on the Manchester United vs. Newcastle United game.

For years, many Liverpool fans have insinuated that the 76-year-old has had some Old Trafford bias whenever he commentated on their matches and his recent performances haven’t done much to help his reputation.

Many have pointed to the Chester-born broadcaster’s reaction to Edinson Cavani’s equaliser against Eddie Howe’s team as a perfect example of his questionable loyalties.

READ MORE: James Milner’s four-word pre-Leicester City statement shows he’s pumped up for the Premier League match

Here’s a pick of some of the best reactions online:

Newcastle fans only just finding out how big a Manc Martin Tyler is? Welcome to the world of Liverpool fans, since about 1987. — Jay (@ScouseSocialism) December 27, 2021

Martin Tyler does a horrid effort of hiding that he's a Manchester United fan. couldn't of been more upset when that went in — pb (@pb36624031) December 27, 2021

Martin Tyler absolutely desperate for Man Utd to score an equaliser here. Willing it on. — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) December 27, 2021

Can't wait for Martin Tyler to retire. Such a boring old fart who loves the sound of voice but he cannot ever hide the fact he supports United. And hates Liverpool. Either don't commentate on those games or retire. — Mikey (@_FogDog_) December 27, 2021

There’s been so many examples and so many comments made about his work that there must be some truth in the belief that the Woking assistant manager has some favourites and has trouble being impartial during his work.

It’s not just our fans that seem to think it too and whether it’s our team or another, social media is often full of complaints about the man who has been commentating for over 50 years now and people asking for his retirement to come sooner rather than later.

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!