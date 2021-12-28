“They’re playing at a high level” – Brendan Rodgers’ programme notes about Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers wrote a welcome message to Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool team in his programme notes, ahead of the game between the two sides.

The Northern Irishman is coming off the back of a grueling festive period; facing Manchester City and then ourselves twice in less than a week and our club website have shared his words.

Our former manager is coming up against his old side for the sixth time, winning just one of the previous five meetings (last year’s league game at the King Power Stadium), and has hinted at the changes that will be needed within his team.

The 48-year-old said: “Tonight, we welcome Jürgen Klopp, his staff and players of Liverpool here to King Power Stadium.

“We know they’re playing at a high level and we need to show more of how we played against Newcastle to put ourselves in the best position to get a result.

“With this game falling 48 hours after our Boxing Day game at Manchester City, it is a period where we will need to utilise our squad as best we can, but we know the support of our fans at King Power Stadium can help push us over the line.”

It’s going to be a tough ask for the Foxes but the game is certainly no foregone conclusion, given the fact that several key players were rested and rotated at the Etihad Stadium and should be fresher for our match-up.

Fingers crossed that we close the calendar year with a positive result with similar rewards from the Carabao Cup game, maybe with a bit less drama if possible!

