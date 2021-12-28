(Video) Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville agree on four Liverpool players for team of the season so far

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville selected their teams of the season so far, with four Liverpool players making both sides and five in one team.

The players agreed upon from Jurgen Klopp’s team were: Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota but there was a player who made the former Manchester United defender’s team that didn’t make our former No.23’s – Alisson Becker.

In place of the Brazilian stopper, the Bootle-born defender opted for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

In full, the teams were:

Carragher – Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger, Joao Cancelo, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Bernardo Silva, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Phil Foden.

Neville – Alisson Becker, Ruben Dias, Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rodri, Declan Rice, Joao Cancelo, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Phil Foden.

The main point of contention was the lack of Bernardo Silva in the joint-Salford City owner’s team but it’s good to see that players from our squad were the highest represented of any club, in both XI’s.

Are there any players you think should have made the cut, that didn’t?

You can watch the pair select their teams courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🔵 Rodri

⚒️ Rice

🔴 Jota @GNev2 selects his team of the season so far @Carra23 questions why Bernardo Silva didn't make it 👀 pic.twitter.com/yQPj6qlrSi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

🦅 Gallagher

🔵 Bernardo Silva

🔴 Ramsdale@Carra23 reveals his team of the season so far pic.twitter.com/SV45ocuZZC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

