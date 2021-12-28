(Video) Mbappe pays tribute to Salah at Globe Soccer Awards as Liverpool star once again snubbed

2021 has been a difficult year for Mo Salah as far as individual recognition is concerned, with the Global Soccer Awards yet another opportunity for the Egyptian international’s talents and contributions to be overlooked.

Current professionals within the game are certainly under no illusions about the Liverpool attacker’s quality, however, with Kylian Mbappe – who picked up Best Men’s Player of the Year – lauding his fellow forward and expressing his enjoyment in watching the 29-year-old play.

Having registered an astonishing 31 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions) this season, it’s hard to argue with the French World Cup-winner’s praise – particularly given that our No.11’s form shows no signs of waning in the near future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CVC & @Watch_LFC:

Kylian Mbappe on Mo Salah 👏 pic.twitter.com/khP7F2GIS7 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 28, 2021