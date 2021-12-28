‘We have to learn and we will’ – Jurgen Klopp reacts to a damaging defeat for Liverpool at Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that there is now a ‘big gap’ between his side and league leaders Manchester City after the Reds were defeated 1-0 by Leicester City.

A second-half strike from former Everton player Ademola Lookman after Mo Salah had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel leaves the Anfield club second in the table, ahead of Chelsea, their next opponents, on goal difference.

“It’s a big gap [to City],” Klopp admitted in his post-match press conference (via the Express).

“In this moment it is not my problem. If we play our normal football, Liverpool football, we have the chance to win more football games.

“A defeat is a defeat. We have to learn and we will. The first thing is not to do it ever again like this. We lost our rhythm and weren’t calm enough to get it back. That’s our fault.”

We travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a game that now has even more significance – another defeat against Thomas Tuchel’s side would somewhat put an end to our title hopes.

There’s no need to overreact, though.

We are through to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and also have Champions League knockout ties against Inter Milan to look forward to in February and March.

We just need to keep plugging away and attempt to keep some sort of pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side.