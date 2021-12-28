“We just need to be focused” – Alisson Becker looks ahead to Leicester game and delivered a message to his teammates

Alisson Becker has previewed the game against Leicester City as he noted the importance on remaining consistent at this crucial part of the season.

The Brazilian hasn’t featured since the draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has spoken with the club’s website, ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the King Power Stadium.

Our No.1 will be hoping for a similar end result to the Carabao Cup game but with a few less goals being conceded in our net.

The 29-year-old said: “It’s a really intense moment now and everybody knows how important this moment is for the rest of the season.

“Can you keep consistency? Can you keep winning these short games that we have, in terms of intervals between each other?

“So it’s really important for us if you look at the table, but we cannot change our focus, we just need to be focused on the next challenge, playing game by game.

“This is what we’ll do and think on the next challenge.”

Fingers crossed we can keep winning in this intense period of the season, particularly with such a short gap between games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been handed extra preparation time due to the postponement of the game against Leeds United and this has helped increase the squad selections due to the end of isolation periods.

We head into the game with more freshness in our legs, compared to our opponents, but no guarantee of the three points that we will have to fight for – if we want to win them!

