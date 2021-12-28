“We know exactly how they play” – Kostas Tsimikas speaks ahead of the Leicester City game in the Premier League

Kostas Tsimikas will be filling in for Andy Robertson tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side face Leicester City in the final game of the calendar year.

The ‘Greek Scouser’ has won over many supporters this season and has been pushing the Scottish captain for his place in the starting line-up.

Our No.21 will be hoping to take the opportunity that is being handed to him and has spoken with the club’s website before kick-off, to share the importance of the team remaining focused.

The 25-year-old said: “We have to be focused 100 per cent, we have to give absolutely everything if we want to win.

“We know exactly how they play. We have to be focused 100 per cent because they are very good on the counter-attack.”

The former Olympiacos defender has clearly been prepped on the importance of getting back into position as quickly as possible, aware of the quick transition of attack by Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Foxes have named a strong team, given the amount of resting at the Etihad Stadium and injury concerns, and the inclusion of Jamie Vardy will certainly test our defence.

Fingers crossed for a strong performance, three points and a clean sheet!

