John Aldridge took to Twitter following Liverpool’s Premier League defeat at the hands of Leicester City

John Aldridge took to Twitter following Liverpool’s second Premier League defeat of the season to share his thoughts on the game.

By the next time we play, the Reds could be 12 points behind Manchester City and so there will be an uphill battle on our hands as we enter 2022.

The former Liverpool forward pinpointed our attackers having a bad day at the office as a key reason for the eventual defeat, with Jurgen Klopp’s side failing to take advantage of their chances.

The 63-year-old said: ‘That’s what happens when for once all you’re hitmen have a off day!! and they have one shot on target and 1 goal that’s the margins!! A long way to go and it’s mad that the league could be over before new year? but you never give up and see what happens. ynwa’.

Football is about taking chances when they come and for once we didn’t, still plenty of positives to take and we have a very potent front three that score much more often than they don’t.

We never do give up though and this will be a tough fight but one that we won’t shirk, with four trophies still to play for in the next five months.

You can read the full Aldridge post-match assessment via his Twitter:

