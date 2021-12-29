Liverpool fans donate to Leicester food banks before their fans begin ‘feed the Scousers’ chants

Liverpool fans, as they do for every away game, collected food for Leicester food banks – before being on the receiving end of ‘feed the Scousers’ songs.

Just as they did at Anfield, the classless Leicester City fans continued to sing about hunger and poverty throughout their victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Ignorant to or ignoring the fact that the supporters in the away end had collected food for the people in need in their own city, it made no difference to the hypocritical Foxes.

Here’s some examples of our supporters providing help for those in the East Midlands:

‘Feed the scousers’ chants from the Leicester fans at Anfield last week. Today we went to @FoodbankSouth in Leicester to make a foodbank donation. Lets work together to end food poverty #HungerWearsNoClubColours pic.twitter.com/vAohkJUtU9 — Indy Singh (@IndySingh_1) December 28, 2021

Just made a donation to @FoodbankSouth. Suggest @LCFC fans do the same rather than singing about Merseyside poverty: https://t.co/XK333srwzZ — Spion Klopp (@SpionKlopp97) December 29, 2021

Liverpool fans donated to food banks in Leicester earlier today. Leicester fans are singing “Feed the Scousers” tonight. Shameful. — The Left Wing Society (@LeftWingSociety) December 28, 2021

Try and find a club that reacts to mockery over poverty by feeding the other club’s fans and singing about the government who is causing their need for food banks.

There are so many fan bases like Leicester and so few like Liverpool, we are a unique group that stands up for their morals and looks after anyone who needs it.

So many other clubs in this league ignore and forget this, with Liverpool and Everton we have a city of football fans who can put rivalries aside in order to help others.

