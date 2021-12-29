Liverpool fans point to key Thiago Alcantara stat following Leicester City defeat

Thiago Alcantara missed the trip to the King Power Stadium with ‘minor muscle soreness’ and many supporters noted his absence as a reason key for our loss.

Plenty of fans have pointed to an impressive statistic since the end of game that illustrated how much we missed our No.6 in the defeat to Leicester City and every time he hasn’t featured in this campaign.

Liverpool have won every single game that the Spanish international has started this season, in all competitions, but have won only 36% of the Premier League games he has missed.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans donate to Leicester food banks before their fans begin ‘feed the Scousers’ chants

There are still some supporters that don’t believe he is the perfect member of a Jurgen Klopp team but those stats and the performance against the Foxes, demonstrate how important he is.

It wasn’t necessarily a fault of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, or any of the other midfielders, that we didn’t beat Brendan Rodgers’ side but we did miss the presence and offensive talents of the 30-year-old.

Hoepfully the injury is minor, he can return against Chelsea and keep up the 100% record that he has this season.

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!