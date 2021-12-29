Steve McNulty joins Chester FC as former under-19 captain lands coaching job in the National League

Former Liverpool youth product Steve McNulty has landed his second player-coach role as the 38-year-old continues his near 20-year career.

The former captain of our under-19 team was released in 2003 without making a first-team appearance for the Reds, he then began a lengthy career and is now set to represent his ninth different team.

The commanding centre-back has won six promotions in his career and was a key part of the Tranmere Rovers team that achieved back-to-back promotions from the Conference to League One in 2019.

The defender famed for his unique physique will be rejoining Steve Watson, the manager at Chester FC, whom he also played under at York City.

Given his leadership qualities on the pitch, it looks as though our former player will have a successful coaching career once his lengthy playing days come to an end.

Best of luck to a former Red, great pro and Scouser as he enters the latter stages of a successful playing career ahead of what is hopefully a great managerial run.

You can read more about McNulty’s new role courtesy of @ChesterFC:

✍️ BREAKING: We are delighted to announce the appointment of Steve McNulty as Assistant Manager! 💙 He will join #Blues boss Steve Watson in the dugout for our game today against AFC Fylde. Welcome to #CH1, Steve! 👋 🔵⚪️ #InItTogether #UTS 🦭🦭 — Chester FC (@ChesterFC) December 28, 2021

