Supporters take to social media over issues with Amazon Prime coverage of Leicetser vs. Liverpool

There aren’t many things that make a Liverpool loss much worse but Amazon tried their best to add to the misery against Leicester City.

Most fans who weren’t lucky enough to attend the game in the King Power Stadium would have had to use Amazon Prime as they covered the match on TV.

The pundits, commentators and standalone coverage are all certainly up to the task but there are still plenty of shortcomings.

Here’s a selection of the best reactions from some who had issues with match providers:

Netflix no bother, gaming no bother, now tv matches perfect quality, the second amazon prime football matches are on "yeah you have bad Internet connection" — Garry Carhart (@garry_carhart) December 28, 2021

Amazon Prime gotta sort this 480p picture quality out — Matt (@mattpennington_) December 28, 2021

@AmazonPrime really poor picture quality on your live football streaming tonight, no probs streaming other channels on firestick so what's up? — onlytony (@topdeckofthebus) December 28, 2021

Shame that the Liverpool game on Amazon Prime is buffering and glitchy – again!!!! — Dominic Byrne (@domisatwit) December 28, 2021

Being behind live tweets and updates is a major frustration to many, with some being aware of Mo Salah’s missed penalty before it had been taken on their own television.

Low quality streams were also a big issue with the picture remaining in low quality or dropping between high and low definition throughout the game.

If the owner of the company could spend more time attending to the obvious issues, rather than firing himself into space, that would be great thanks.

