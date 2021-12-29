Trent Alexander-Arnold head and shoulders about Europe’s Under 23’s in expected assists vs. progressive passes statistic

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most influential members of our squad, despite still being eligible for the PFA Young Player of the Year Award.

The fact that our right-back is only 23-years-old is so often overlooked, his attacking prowess and ability with the ball is certainly lauded but perhaps still not as much as it should be.

Statisticians love the opportunity to present date in new and interesting ways and with these numbers, it’s clear how influential our No.66 is.

In a look at expected assists vs. progressive passes for under 23 players in Europe’s top five leagues, the Scouser in our team is almost on a different graph – such is his substantial lead.

His ability to be progressive with the ball, taking chances and testing defences is a big part of our game but for his success rate to be so high is truly amazing.

We should never take for granted how good the West Derby-born right-back is and certainly take into account how young he is and how much of his career he and we all have left to enjoy.

You can view the statistic courtesy of @calcio_danny:

Here’s a look at Expected Assists vs. Progressive Passes for Under 23 players in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues: We should never stop talking about how good Trent John Alexander-Arnold is. Also, Florian Wirtz being 18 is an absolute joke pic.twitter.com/6ZU1v3DNSe — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) December 28, 2021

