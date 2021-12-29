(Video) Alan Shearer says Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have an ‘excuse’ for his side’s performance against Leicester City

Alan Shearer didn’t believe that Liverpool had an excuse as we fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

The Newcastle-born pundit noted that Jurgen Klopp’s side hadn’t had to deal with two games in two days like a lot of others in the Premier League and had a lot of catching up to do with Manchester City.

The former striker also called out a lack of intensity from the Reds as they failed to produce a characteristic performance in the King Power Stadium.

The 51-year-old said: “He [Klopp] hasn’t really got the excuse of playing two games in two days.

“His team was flat tonight, they didn’t play well. They got into good positions at times, their final ball was poor.

“Yes, they had a penalty miss. Yes, they missed a sitter with Mane but the Liverpool team that we have all got used to watching plays with energy, plays on the front foot, closes you down with intensity.

“Didn’t really see enough of that tonight, from that Liverpool side”.

It is important to note the two big chances that were mentioned, if either of them (or the other Mo Salah effort) find the back of the net – it’s a different game.

However, we were poor and could line-up against Chelsea 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s team.

You can watch Shearer’s comments via Amazon Prime Video Sport:

"He (Klopp) hasn't really got the excuse of playing two games in two days" "His team were flat tonight"@AlanShearer on Liverpool in #LEILIV 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NiMsncS9nT — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2021

