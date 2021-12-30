Adam Lallana’s social media celebrations following late equaliser against Chelsea who stuttered ahead of Liverpool’s visit

Adam Lallana was on hand to help his Brighton and Hove Albion side secure a point against Chelsea.

Ahead of our visit to Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter’s side scored a last-gasp equaliser to sicken the home fans and widen the gap between them and the top of the table.

Danny Welbeck’s late header sent the Seagull’s into delirium and our former No.20 shared his thoughts online, after the dramatic conclusion to the game.

The 33-year-old said: ‘Some night that!!! Honestly what a buzz 🙌 Could talk for hours about the commitment of the boys but easier to say one word; deserved 💪 Big shout to the travelling support. Crazy times, but you’re there in big numbers and amazing voice! Never take it for granted 🔵⚪️ safe journey home… that was for you 💙 #BHAFC’.

The man who captained his team against Thomas Tuchel’s side was clearly a big influence on his squad as he put in a typically energetic and inspirational performance.

Following our draw with the club on the South Coast, it’s positive that a title rival has done the same and just days before we play against them too.

You can view Lallana’s post via his Instagram:

