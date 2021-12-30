‘He is absolutely superb’ – Alan Shearer marvels at Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alan Shearer has expressed his admiration for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ability and has claimed that ‘there aren’t many negatives’ to the England international’s game.

Liverpool’s No. 66 has registered eight Premier League assists so far this term, second only to Mo Salah with nine.

“He’s fantastic at that (crossing),” Shearer told Amazon Prime Sport (via HITC).

“He’s not too bad at free-kicks, either. So, he is an amazing player.

“When you are a centre-forward in a team and that ball gets into that position. When you make that run, you want to know, you need to know that the ball is going to be delivered into the right area.

“There aren’t many times that he fails in doing that. He is absolutely superb. There aren’t many negatives, if any, in his game.”

Trent has scored a couple of impressive goals this term, including a great-free kick in the defeat at West Ham and a power driver against Newcastle earlier this month.

His passing ability has led to many questioning whether the 23-year-old’s future position is in midfield.

Gareth Southgate has played Alexander-Arnold in midfield for the national team in the past, but that decision was much to the bemusement of Jurgen Klopp.

At the time, Klopp questioned, “why make the world’s best right-back a midfielder?” (via GOAL).

Hopefully we can continue to watch Trent running the game from the full-back position for many years to come – he really is a joy to watch.