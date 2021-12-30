‘He’s setting the bar very high at the moment’ – Mason Mount full of praise for Mo Salah as Liverpool prepare for trip to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has highlighted Mo Salah as the one player his side need to be wary of when they welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon and explained why the winger is one of the best players in the world at the moment.

Thomas Tuchel’s men, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton on Wednesday night and are now just one point ahead of the Reds having played a game more, should be cautious of the former Roma man according to Mount.

“There’s a few, I think, that you can put out there, but I think the amount of goals he’s scoring, the assists he’s getting, I think Mo Salah would definitely be up there,” the England international told Amazon Prime Sport (via Liverpool Echo).

“[He’s a] Big, big player who turns up in the big games and scores big goals.

“He’s setting the bar very, very high and I think as a player you want to be able to do that.

“He’s setting the bar very, very high at the moment.”

The Egyptian King is the Premier League’s top scorer with 15 goals and has also registered the most assists this season with nine.

Salah and the majority of his teammates had a rare off night recently when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Leicester, so Jurgen Klopp will be demanding a big response from his side in London.

So too will Tuchel, though.

His side dropped two points to Graham Potter’s Brighton as an injury-time Danny Welbeck header shared the spoils and allowed Manchester City to extend their lead at the top to eight points after they defeated Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea require an impressive run of results if they are to challenge Pep Guardiola’s side in the new year – it’s unlikely that the Citizens will drop many more points this season.

A big performance is required on Sunday to regain some confidence – let’s hope our No. 11 can inflict more damage on his former side.