‘I just hope 2022 can be even better’ – Diogo Jota weighs in on this season’s title race and reviews what has been an impressive year for himself

Diogo Jota has weighed in on this season’s title race and insisted that Liverpool are able to close the gap on Manchester City.

The Reds slipped to a second defeat of the season at Leicester on Tuesday and the Portugal international has insisted that such a lacklustre performance cannot happen again.

“There are still a lot of games. Obviously there is a gap now between us and them,” the No. 20 told the club’s official website.

“We know there is that gap but we also know we are able to close that gap and that’s the plan.

“But we need to avoid what happened against Leicester because if we keep doing the things we did in that game, it’s going to be hard for us. We know that. So it’s up to us to recover from that game, regroup and go again – because we are able to.”

The former Wolves man also reflected on what has been a successful year for himself.

The 25-year-old moved to Anfield from Molineux in 2020 and is currently the Premier League’s second top scorer on 10 goals, behind teammate Mo Salah on 15.

“The year didn’t start well, especially for me – I started the year injured. But I kind of finished strong with the team and we did a good effort in the last third of the season to finish in the top four.

“We got Champions League. We are in every competition. Obviously, we have this gap now [to City in the table], but it’s still possible.

“So I think, in the end, it was a good year with all the circumstances. Now I just hope 2022 can be even better.”

We’re currently one point behind the Blues and nine points behind Manchester City – we do have a game in hand on both sides though.

The Reds travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea in a huge game for both sides’ seasons.

Two defeats in succession would be a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side and their title hopes.

“It is what it is, we cannot pick who we are playing next.

“We know it’s Chelsea away. We drew with them at home, we know it’s not going to be easy. We both want to close that gap but we know at least one of us is going to be even further back.

“So, it’s a great game, a big game. We need to be at our best – I know if we do that we are able to win the game there.”

Diogo has become a real fan favourite with his winning mentality and sharp-shooting.

Hopefully, in the new year, the forward can continue to impress and fire us towards more silverware.

