‘I think he’d be a good fit’ – Ex-Manchester United man believes Arsenal star would suit Liverpool

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has responded to a recent transfer rumour suggesting that Liverpool may be interested in Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka.

Chadwick expressed his admiration at watching the England international play but admitted he’d be ‘surprised’ if the Gunners. No. 7 joined a Premier League club in the ‘next few years’.

“Saka’s an incredible young player and I think he’d be a good fit for any of the top teams,” the 41-year-old told CaughtOffside.

“He’s got fantastic work ethic, great technique, lovely skill and he’s really athletic.

“I can’t see it (the move to Liverpool) happening, personally, I think Arsenal are building a team around Saka and other young players coming through, so I’d be very surprised if he moved to another Premier League club in the next few years.

“They’re trying to build something and with this team now, a few more players and they could really do something. Saka is sort of the poster boy for Arsenal, coming through their academy, and he’s now a shining light in their team. I think they’ll be desperate to keep hold of him, and if he does go I’d be surprised if he went to another team in the Premier League.”

Saka has impressed since he’s become a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side and his impressive performances are clearly attracting attention from other clubs.

Chadwick believes that it would take a huge transfer fee to tempt the London club to let one of their star men leave.

“Spurs wanted, what, £150million for Harry Kane?” he said.

“It’s obviously a different situation with Saka, he’s a talented young player. With Kane it felt more like it’s now or never for him to move somewhere like Man City, whereas Saka’s got time on his side and is in a position to see what happens at Arsenal over the next 18 months and then decide what’s best for him.

“If they add a few more players and their youngsters keep improving they could be in a very different situation from what it’s been in the last couple of seasons.”

If the opportunity to sign someone of Saka’s talent came about, then we certainly wouldn’t say no, but it’s very much just speculation at the moment.