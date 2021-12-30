(Image) Trialist poses with Harvey Elliott as his training experience continues with Liverpool

After already being pictured with Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott became that latest star for our latest trailist to be pictured alongside.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has been with the rest of the squad in Kirkby for the past couple of weeks, with a view of Jurgen Klopp possibly signing the youngster once he reaches the age of 18.

The Canadian wouldn’t able to complete a transfer until he reaches that age in June and so this is a great chance to see if he is the right fit for us.

Videos of the forward circled online when rumours began of his suspected trial and many supporters were excited for his arrival.

It appears as though the majority of the 17-year-old’s time has been spent with the Under 23’s but there has certainly been access to the first team for him too.

We probably won’t know until the summer but let’s hope the right deal is agreed for all involved, with the Toronto FC youngster.

You can view the pictures of Elliott and Marshall-Rutty courtesy of @LusbyJack:

Marshall-Rutty (🇨🇦) isn’t 18 until June so wouldn’t be able to move to England before then. No guarantee he’ll end up at #LFC – he wouldn’t be on trial if they were certain – but they’ve clearly worked hard to convince him it would be the right move, including meeting Mo Salah. pic.twitter.com/ww3e4tq4IQ — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 29, 2021

