“It’s never done and dusted” – ex-Evertonian admits Liverpool have an uphill challenge but the title race isn’t over

Despite Liverpool’s defeat at the hands of Leicester City, one former Everton defender has backed our chances of winning the title whilst also admitting it won’t be easy.

Speaking with Football Daily via BBC Sounds, Ashley Williams admitted that Manchester City have a big advantage in the title race and will take a lot of stopping if Jurgen Klopp’s side are to pip them to winning the league in this campaign.

The former Welsh captain is certainly expecting Pep Guardiola to guide his team to more domestic success but anything can happen, especially in our league.

The 37-year-old said: “This is the Premier League and we’ve seen so many amazing twists and turns over the years that it’s never done and dusted but City are going to have to have a massive dip in form.”

It’s become so difficult to expect any silverware at the end of a season when you lose three or four games, such is the phenomenally high standards set by the elite teams in England.

It certainly won’t be easy and we won’t be the favourites but it’s far too early to fully write us off yet.

