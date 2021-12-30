Liverpool fans will be surprised at who William Gallas has named as the Premier League’s best defender

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas has left Virgil van Dijk out of his candidates for the Premier League’s best defender.

The Frenchman instead opted to select Thiago Silva and Ruben Dias as the league’s best centre-halves, highlighting the positive effect the ex-PSG defender has on those around him.

“I will speak about two players. I will speak about Thiago Silva because, he always finds the edge. I think what he does for Chelsea, it’s magnificent,” he told Genting Casino (via the Daily Mail).

“As you know, to play in the Premier League it’s not easy. It’s very physical. And Thiago Silva is 36 years old. He is the boss of that defence. He’s mature, he’s got experience.

“So that’s why players like [Antonio] Rudiger and [Trevor] Chalobah, when they play next to Thiago Silva, they feel secure. Thiago Silva, with his experience, he takes all the pressure on his shoulder.

“Thiago Silva is one of the best defenders in the Premier League.”

Alongside the Chelsea No. 6, Gallas also named Dias as another of the league’s most impressive defenders.

“He is a very strong, and a very thoughtful defender. He doesn’t make a lot of fouls. In his position, that is always good. That is how he communicates to his team,” he added.

“He doesn’t speak a lot, but he doesn’t have to. But you know, he looks strong. So those two players, for me, are the best defenders in the Premier League.”

The omission of van Dijk will surprise not just Liverpool supporters, but football fans in general.

The Dutchman has been instrumental since he joined the Reds from Southampton in January 2018.

Many are claiming that the No. 4 is still yet to return to his best form since suffering a serious knee injury against Everton last year, but it’s still clear that Jurgen Klopp’s side is stronger when he’s in the starting XI.

Let’s hope Virgil can have a big second half to the season and show Gallas why many see him as the best defender, not just in the league, but in the world.