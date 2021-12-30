Lukaku’s latest comments will anger Chelsea fans ahead of huge fixture against Liverpool on Sunday

Ahead of Chelse’s huge game against Liverpool on Sunday, Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he’s not happy at Stamford Bridge and claimed he would like to return to Inter Milan whilst he’s ‘still at high levels’.

The Belgian international has netted in his last two Premier League games against Brighton and Aston Villa.

“Physically I am fine , even better than before. This condition is due to my two years in Italy in which I worked a lot with trainers and nutritionists,” he said as quoted by football.london.

“It is something that will remain for always with me. However, I cannot say that I am happy with the situation , this is normal. I think that Tuchel has chosen to play with another module and I just have to not give up, continue to work and be a professional”.

The former Everton forward has rubbed salt into Chelsea fan’s wounds after claiming he still has ‘love’ for Italy. He returned to Stamford Bridge from the San Siro in a £97.5m move in the summer.

“I think everything that has happened would have done differently, come I left Inter, as I talked to the fans, are things that annoy me,” the 28-year-old added.

“Now I think it is right to talk because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart and one day I sincerely hope to be able to play there again.

“I am in love with Italy. This is the time to let people know what really happened without speaking badly about people because I’m not like that.”

“I really hope with all my heart to be able to return to Inter one day and not at the end of my career. I would like to return when I am still at high levels to try to win even more with the Nerazzurri shirt.”

Lukaku will have his eyes on scoring in a third game in a row against Jurgen Klopp’s side at the weekend, but that all depends on how Thomas Tuchel reacts to these comments.

Chelsea fans will be furious, and rightly so.

These comments are really surprising and have come just days before one of the biggest games of the club’s season.

Hopefully, he doesn’t play though because on his day he is a quality striker.